Uber is Here Along Lakeshore
The ride-sharing service will begin taking passengers from the Tulip City, along with Saugatuck, Grand Haven, South Haven and Muskegon, beginning on Friday, June 16.. This comes after new state laws, signed by Governor Snyder late last year and becoming effective in March, took jurisdiction of regulating commercial passenger vehicles away from local municipalities and into the auspices of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
