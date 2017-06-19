Uber car service starting in 7 Lake Michigan beach towns

Uber, the app-based ride-hailing service, announced it will begin operations in Holland, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Saugatuck, and South Haven on Friday, June 16. Uber also is beginning operations in New Buffalo, St. Joseph, and Benton Harbor, the company announced in a press release on Thursday, June 15. Uber customers use a smartphone app to hail local drivers who use their personal vehicles to transport passengers on the basis of a sliding fee scale. Uber operates in many larger Michigan cities, including Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo, Flint and Detroit.

