Uber car service starting in 7 Lake Michigan beach towns
Uber, the app-based ride-hailing service, announced it will begin operations in Holland, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Saugatuck, and South Haven on Friday, June 16. Uber also is beginning operations in New Buffalo, St. Joseph, and Benton Harbor, the company announced in a press release on Thursday, June 15. Uber customers use a smartphone app to hail local drivers who use their personal vehicles to transport passengers on the basis of a sliding fee scale. Uber operates in many larger Michigan cities, including Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Kalamazoo, Flint and Detroit.
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
