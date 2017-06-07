Save the catwalk: Paid beach parking to help raise funds in Grand Haven
The effort to save the iconic catwalk in Grand Haven continues and organizers are getting some extra help after the city decided to implement paid parking at the City Beach parking lot. A $10 parking fee will be in effect on busy summer days at the beach.
