Ottawa Co. Parks Lands Grant for Pathway Project
The money from the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation will be spread over a two-year period for the Grand River Explorers Trail's Stearns Bayou Connector. That is part of the OCPF's Grand River Greenway Campaign that aims to raise over 10 million dollars in "anticipated" new public funding to what Parks department officials say is "the most critical remaining unfinished link in the regional pathway system," a trail connecting Grand Rapids, the Grand Valley State University main campus in Allendale and Grand Haven.
