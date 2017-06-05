Muskegon's D-Day Plus 73 Celebration ...

Muskegon's D-Day Plus 73 Celebration to feature Pinups For Patriots...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: WHTC

The city of Muskegon and Rolling Thunder are hosting a celebration called "D-Day Plus 73" that will feature free events aboard the LST 393 , a ship that was there at Omaha beach during World War II. June 6th, 2017 will be the 73rd anniversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr '17 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
News Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting (Nov '16) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 32
News Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Grand Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Haven Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Ottawa County was issued at June 06 at 3:43PM EDT

Grand Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Grand Haven, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,654 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC