Muskegon's D-Day Plus 73 Celebration to feature Pinups For Patriots...
The city of Muskegon and Rolling Thunder are hosting a celebration called "D-Day Plus 73" that will feature free events aboard the LST 393 , a ship that was there at Omaha beach during World War II. June 6th, 2017 will be the 73rd anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC