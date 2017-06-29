Municipalities team up with GRCC to offer new Public Works Camp
Grand Rapids Community College has teamed up with West Michigan municipalities to offer a new camp to teens - Public Works. The Public Works Camp will take students entering seventh- to ninth-grade through activities and tours of various municipalities to learn about public works careers and the vital role they play in communities.
