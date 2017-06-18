Loved ones walk to remember Rebekah B...

Loved ones walk to remember Rebekah Bletsch 3 years after murder

The end of the month will mark three years since Rebekah Bletsch, 36, was found shot to death less than a mile from her home. Police believe Jeffrey Willis, the same man suspected in the unsolved disappearance of Jessica Heeringa, murdered Bletsch.

