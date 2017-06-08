Lakeshore Parade of Homes returns with a twist
The Parade of Homes starts Thursday and runs through June 17. From June 15-17, new landscape entries will be included on the tour. Ticketholders will get a chance to check out the house of homes to see the latest trends in landscaping and outdoor living.
