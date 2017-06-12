Grand Haven city beach parking lot fe...

Grand Haven city beach parking lot fee instituted for visitors

Monday Jun 12

The proposal, which was approved last week, was offered as a way to raise additional money to repair the iconic catwalk for Grand Haven's Lake Michigan pier. Grand Haven officials voted 3-2 on June 5 to implement a $10 parking fee at the City Beach parking lot during the summer of 2017 to help fund putting the catwalk back up - after the pier is repaired.

