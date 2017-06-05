Gastropub opens in Grand Haven with rustic feel, southern influence
Josh Sandberg and Katie Sandberg, former longtime employees of the Hearthstone Bistro in Muskegon Heights, held the grand opening of their new restaurant The Paisley Pig on Monday, June 5. "We did a soft opening week last week with friends and family for training -- had great response," Josh Sandberg said. "We also took walk-ins and went on a wait Friday night.
