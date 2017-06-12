Engineer to inspect collapsed deck th...

Engineer to inspect collapsed deck that left 14 people hurt

The Grand Haven Tribune reports that a structural engineer was expected to inspect the deck Friday at Weaver House in Port Sheldon Township, west of Grand Rapids. At least 14 people were hurt Thursday evening at the renovated house that was built in 1902 and is rented out for events.

