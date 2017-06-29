DNR to host open house July 13 on pro...

DNR to host open house July 13 on proposed playground at Grand Haven State Park

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will host a public open house Thursday, July 13, to share information on the proposed playground at Grand Haven State Park in Ottawa County. The open house will run 3 to 6 p.m. at the park headquarters building, located at 1001 Harbor Ave. in Grand Haven.

