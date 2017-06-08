Developer wants to raze Bil-Mar, buil...

Developer wants to raze Bil-Mar, build condos

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: WOODTV.com

The Grand Rapids developer wants to tear down the old Bil-Mar Restaurant and build upscale condos, along with a new restaurant. But some neighbors who live and own cottages up the hill from Bil-Mar are wary, fearing they could lose part of their view of Lake Michigan.

