Delay to Keep Grand Haven Pier Closed Until Fall

Friday Jun 9

A featured attraction of "Coast Guard City USA" won't be accessible when the annual Coast Guard Festival comes to Grand Haven this summer. Crews with the US Army Corps of Engineers notified city officials that the timetable for reopening the Grand Haven Pier to pedestrians, which includes having the city reinstall a catwalk to the iconic lighthouse at the tip of the pier, has been pushed back.

