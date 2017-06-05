Delay to Keep Grand Haven Pier Closed Until Fall
A featured attraction of "Coast Guard City USA" won't be accessible when the annual Coast Guard Festival comes to Grand Haven this summer. Crews with the US Army Corps of Engineers notified city officials that the timetable for reopening the Grand Haven Pier to pedestrians, which includes having the city reinstall a catwalk to the iconic lighthouse at the tip of the pier, has been pushed back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC