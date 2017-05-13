Tour de Grand Haven hopes to a Save t...

Tour de Grand Haven hopes to a Save the Catwalka

Friday Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Students who are part of the student senate at Grand Haven High School are hoping their Tour de Grand Haven bike tour fundraiser will help raise money to restore the iconic Grand Haven pier and catwalk . The event is happening Saturday, May 13 at 8 a.m. and is open to all bicyclists.

