Tour de Grand Haven hopes to a Save the Catwalka
Students who are part of the student senate at Grand Haven High School are hoping their Tour de Grand Haven bike tour fundraiser will help raise money to restore the iconic Grand Haven pier and catwalk . The event is happening Saturday, May 13 at 8 a.m. and is open to all bicyclists.
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|Sat
|Rick
|1
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
