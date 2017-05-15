Summer warmth arrives in West Michigan midweek

We've already enjoyed temperatures in the 80s twice this year, but we have yet to do it in May. It's been a fairly cool month so far with temperatures the first half of the month running a little more than three degrees below average. We'll put a dent in the cool monthly averages Tuesday and Wednesday, with what Storm Team 8 expects to be the warmest two days of May. West Michigan's highest temperatures Monday will be well into the 70s, even near the lakeshore.

