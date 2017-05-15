Summer warmth arrives in West Michigan midweek
We've already enjoyed temperatures in the 80s twice this year, but we have yet to do it in May. It's been a fairly cool month so far with temperatures the first half of the month running a little more than three degrees below average. We'll put a dent in the cool monthly averages Tuesday and Wednesday, with what Storm Team 8 expects to be the warmest two days of May. West Michigan's highest temperatures Monday will be well into the 70s, even near the lakeshore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC