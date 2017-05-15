Summer warmth arrives in West Michiga...

Summer warmth arrives in West Michigan midweek

We've already enjoyed temperatures in the 80s twice this year, but we have yet to do it in May. It's been a fairly cool month so far with temperatures the first half of the month running a little more than three degrees below average. We'll put a dent in the cool monthly averages Tuesday and Wednesday, with what Storm Team 8 expects to be the warmest two days of May. West Michigan's highest temperatures Monday will be well into the 70s, even near the lakeshore.

