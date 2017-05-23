Student-made machines push, pull and crank at Rube Goldberg art exhibit
One of the newest exhibits to come to the Grand Rapids Art Museum honors the work and legacy of an American cultural icon. "The Art of Rube Goldberg" is slated to open on Saturday, May 20, and features drawings, pictures, videos and other materiel displaying the pioneer's work.
