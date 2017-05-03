Psych exam for man accused of ramming store, Coast Guard gates
Matthew Krueger once pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of ramming his truck into the gates of a Coast Guard Station. Now, he's getting a psychiatric examination prior to facing charges for allegedly ramming a vehicle into a Hart Grocery Store May 3, 2017.
