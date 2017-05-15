Peregrine falcon eggs are hatching at...

Peregrine falcon eggs are hatching atop the Eberhard Center, watch

14 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

At least one of the three peregrine falcon eggs laid in a nesting box atop Grand Valley State University's Eberhard Center on the Pew Campus have hatched in the last 24 to 48 hours, according to biology professor Michael Lombardo. Since April, nature and bird lovers have been glued to the GVSU's webcam monitoring the two falcons a 140 feet above the street overlooking the Blue Bridge.

