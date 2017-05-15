Peregrine falcon eggs are hatching atop the Eberhard Center, watch
At least one of the three peregrine falcon eggs laid in a nesting box atop Grand Valley State University's Eberhard Center on the Pew Campus have hatched in the last 24 to 48 hours, according to biology professor Michael Lombardo. Since April, nature and bird lovers have been glued to the GVSU's webcam monitoring the two falcons a 140 feet above the street overlooking the Blue Bridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC