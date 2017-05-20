Paralyzed Calvin College student walks at graduation
Paralyzed from the chest down, Garrett Bazany raised his hand in triumph as he walked across the stage to receive his diploma at Calvin College on Saturday. Bazany, who is from Grand Haven, received a standing ovations from the crowd of nearly 5,000 people in Van Noord Arena as he walked across the stage with the help of his walker.
