MI Crews Spend Hours Battling Industrial Fire
Firefighters from several area departments were called in to battle a blaze that broke out at the Seaver Finishing factory in Grand Haven. Grand Haven city and township firefighters responded to the fire at Seaver Finishing, 1645 Marion Ave., at 2:43 p.m. Help was also requested from Ferrysburg and Spring Lake Township firefighters, as well as Norton Shores Canteen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC