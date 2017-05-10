MI Crews Spend Hours Battling Industrial Fire

Firefighters from several area departments were called in to battle a blaze that broke out at the Seaver Finishing factory in Grand Haven. Grand Haven city and township firefighters responded to the fire at Seaver Finishing, 1645 Marion Ave., at 2:43 p.m. Help was also requested from Ferrysburg and Spring Lake Township firefighters, as well as Norton Shores Canteen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.