MI Crews Spend Hours Battling Industr...

MI Crews Spend Hours Battling Industrial Fire

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: FireHouse.com

Firefighters from several area departments were called in to battle a blaze that broke out at the Seaver Finishing factory in Grand Haven. Grand Haven city and township firefighters responded to the fire at Seaver Finishing, 1645 Marion Ave., at 2:43 p.m. Help was also requested from Ferrysburg and Spring Lake Township firefighters, as well as Norton Shores Canteen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr '17 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
News Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting (Nov '16) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 32
News Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Grand Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Haven Forum Now

Grand Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grand Haven, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,601 • Total comments across all topics: 280,977,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC