Memorial Day weekend family fun

Meet our bride of the month! Her big day spanned from a ceremony near the lakeshore, then headed out to a posh, downtown GR hot spot during Saturday, May 27, 8am-1pm The Krazy Kids Inflatable Fun Run is coming to Grand Rapids! Not only is this the first nation-wide inflatable obstacle run created solely for children, but it's one your kids will never forget. For kids ages 3-12.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.