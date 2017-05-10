Lakeshore Middle School Volunteers fo...

Lakeshore Middle School Volunteers for United Way

Tuesday May 9

On Friday May 5, eighth grade students in Grand Haven volunteered at more than 25 local nonprofit organizations and parks on Friday, May 5. Students tackled projects such as landscaping, park clean up, providing middle school tours to incoming students and connecting with local senior citizens. Students can continue to volunteer through United Way after middle school with the Students LIVE UNITED program during high school.

