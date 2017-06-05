Great Lakes sailing jobs explored as post-high-school alternative
That's the case for North Muskegon senior Christian Berends, who wanted nothing more than to enlist in the U.S. Navy after high school, but was turned away due to his poor eyesight. Instead of giving up on his dream to travel the world and the open waters, Berends found a new path.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC