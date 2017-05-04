Coast Guard attack suspect involved i...

Coast Guard attack suspect involved in convenience store crash

The driver of a vehicle which crashed into a West Michigan convenience store on Wednesday is the same suspect tied to an attack on the U.S. Coast Guard station in Grand Haven a couple years ago, police sources say. Witnesses tell FOX17 a pickup truck came crashing through the front entrance of the store located off Polk Road and North 72nd Avenue.

