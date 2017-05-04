Bad location caused West Michigan bre...

Bad location caused West Michigan brewery bankruptcy, attorney says

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: MLive.com

A bad location coupled with increased competition were the biggest factors in the failure of Dutch Girl Brewery, according to the company's attorney. Dutch Girl filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy with the with the Western District of Michigan Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday, May 2. The business closed abruptly on March 14, using a Facebook post to communicate with customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr '17 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar '17 Auld Skool 1
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
News Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 32
News Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Grand Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Haven Forum Now

Grand Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Gunman
 

Grand Haven, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,186 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,534

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC