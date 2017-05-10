5 Coast Guard Auxiliary members awarded for 4,000 hours of service
Five members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary were presented with the Presidential Volunteer Award for their service to the organization, as each of them completed 4,000 lifetime hours. The members who were given the award recently were Robert Borowski, Ralph Fairbanks, Tom Johnson, Gayle Sedlock and Joe Sedlock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr '17
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC