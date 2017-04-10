Woman injured after driving into back...

Woman injured after driving into back of garbage truckGRAND HAVEN...

A 65-year-old Grand Haven woman was injured Friday morning after she drove into the back of a garbage truck. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 7:47 a.m. to Comstock just west of 160th in Grand Haven Township.

