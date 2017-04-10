The Poor Farm: A Documentary

The Poor Farm: A Documentary

Inspired by the success of the recent Poor Farm Sesquicentennial Celebration in October, a documentary film on the facility was created and will premiere this spring in Holland and Grand Haven. The Poor Farm, a documentary made in association with the Ottawa County Park Foundation and Ferris State University, is focused on the history of the Polkton Township facility now known as Eastmanville Farm Park.

