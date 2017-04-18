Grand Rapids celebrates $400M elimination of raw sewage spills

On one of his first days on the job 20 years ago, Deputy City Manager Eric DeLong was handed a banner signed by children from Grand Haven, asking the city to stop dumping raw sewage into the Grand River. DeLong and city leaders past and present were happy to report at a ceremony Tuesday, April 18, that after nearly three decades and $400 million later, the combined sanitary sewer system in Grand Rapids was officially separated.

