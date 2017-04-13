Grand Haven Pier construction underway
After running into some delays last fall, construction has resumed on the south pier in Grand Haven. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and their subcontractor -- The King Company -- expect to work through the spring and summer until the renovations are complete, weather permitting.
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr 3
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
