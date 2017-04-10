Grand Haven City Council to discuss s...

Grand Haven City Council to discuss short-term rentals tonight

Grand Haven City Council will discuss possible amendments to the city's zoning ordnance regulations regarding short-term rentals Monday, April 10. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be at the Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave., in anticipation of a crowd. Grand Haven's Planning Commission was tasked with making recommendations on short-term rental ordinance updates and City Council will make the final decision.

