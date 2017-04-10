Grand Haven City Council to discuss short-term rentals tonight
Grand Haven City Council will discuss possible amendments to the city's zoning ordnance regulations regarding short-term rentals Monday, April 10. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be at the Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave., in anticipation of a crowd. Grand Haven's Planning Commission was tasked with making recommendations on short-term rental ordinance updates and City Council will make the final decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr 3
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar 18
|Auld Skool
|1
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC