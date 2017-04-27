Grand Haven City Beach sees change in dog ordinance
Memorial Day marks the beginning of change for dog owners who like to take their pets to Grand Haven City Beach. The city council voted to open up access, but that comes with certain limitations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
