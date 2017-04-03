Flood Warning for Ottawa County HOLLA...

Flood Warning for Ottawa County HOLLAND, MI (WHTC) - A Flood Warning...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WHTC

The National Weather Service says that as of Wednesday evening, the flood stage was at 12.0 feet and flood stage is at 13.3 feet. The river will rise to nearly 14.9 feet by Suinday evening, April 9. Right now Vanlopik Road in Grand Haven is 1-2 feet under water and there is flooding of several homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13) Apr 3 A friend 5
Scagel place Mar 18 Auld Skool 1
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
News Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 32
News Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
See all Grand Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Haven Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Ottawa County was issued at April 07 at 10:08PM EDT

Grand Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Grand Haven, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,653 • Total comments across all topics: 280,129,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC