Flood Warning for Ottawa County HOLLAND, MI (WHTC) - A Flood Warning...
The National Weather Service says that as of Wednesday evening, the flood stage was at 12.0 feet and flood stage is at 13.3 feet. The river will rise to nearly 14.9 feet by Suinday evening, April 9. Right now Vanlopik Road in Grand Haven is 1-2 feet under water and there is flooding of several homes.
