Excavator trying to retrieve bulldozer gets stuck in Lake Michigan

Tuesday Apr 25

A Michigan beach was closed when an excavator trying to retrieve a bulldozer that fell into Lake Michigan ended up in the same predicament. Grand Haven Public Safety officials said the bulldozer was attempting to remove a fallen tree from the beach at Grand Haven State Park when it became stuck in the water about 1 p.m. Monday.

