Construction equipment stuck in Lake Michigan
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Grand Haven has been called in to help pull pieces of construction equipment from Lake Michigan. An excavator and a bulldozer were stuck in the wet sand on the edge of the lake just south of the Grand Haven pier Monday afternoon.
