Chocolates by Grimaldi offering customized chocolate Easter eggs
If you are looking to give the perfect sweet treat this Easter, a Grand Haven based chocolate factory, is offering personalized artisan eggs by carving someone's name in them. Customers can call in or stop by the store, 219 North 7th Street, to place an order.
