AirBnB's popularity adds to short-term rentals debate in West Michigan
AirBnB, an online rental marketplace that has become a go-to place for those seeking vacation and business rentals, allows travelers to scan available homes for rent in specific areas and quickly book a time. These AirBnB customers are asked to share who will be staying at the rental space, why they are visiting and acknowledge the rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Heeringa found: This guy started the rumor (Jun '13)
|Apr 3
|A friend
|5
|Scagel place
|Mar '17
|Auld Skool
|1
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC