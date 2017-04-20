43 people sworn in as US citizens in Grand Haven
"With today's total of 43, that brings us to 610 new citizens over the past two years," said John Martin, director of Loutit District Library. 22 different countries were represented Thursday, where friends and family gathered to celebrate the special occasion.
