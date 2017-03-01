U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga plans second town hall of 2017 in Grand Haven
A West Michigan congressman who faced criticism earlier this year for a lack of availability to constituents plans to host his second town hall of the year next week. U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga , R-Zeeland, will host constituents of Michigan's 2nd congressional district at a town hall Monday, March 6, in Grand Haven.
