Save the catwalk: Grand Haven city leaders say wea re halfway there
Mich. - After 18 months, half the money to save the iconic catwalk along the Grand Haven pier has been raised thanks to more than 500 individual contributions and fundraisers. Pat McGinnis, Grand Haven's City Manager, made the big announcement Tuesday at Central Park after an overwhelming push in their donations helped them break the halfway point.
