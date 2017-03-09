Robinson Township, Lake Michigan Drive, milk truck rollover
The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 120th Avenue in Robinson Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The westbound semi was turning left onto 120th when it rolled into a ditch.
