Popular Pronto Pups coming to Pere Ma...

Popular Pronto Pups coming to Pere Marquette beach this summer

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The Lake Michigan Sandy Dog concession trailer will be parked at Pere Marquette beach this summer where it will sell the popular Pronto Pups. Pronto Pup, the hot dog wonder on a stick that came to local fame in Grand Haven, is the mainstay of the Lake Michigan Sandy Dog takeout stand at 2437 W. Sherman Blvd. The stand that opened last July to serve beach-goers headed to Pere Marquette offers other treats, such as chili dogs, walking tacos and caramel corn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan 31 marvinlzinn 1
News Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 32
News Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V... Oct '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Grand Haven man bound over in election forgery ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Grand Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Haven Forum Now

Grand Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Grand Haven, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,627 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,829

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC