Popular Pronto Pups coming to Pere Marquette beach this summer

The Lake Michigan Sandy Dog concession trailer will be parked at Pere Marquette beach this summer where it will sell the popular Pronto Pups. Pronto Pup, the hot dog wonder on a stick that came to local fame in Grand Haven, is the mainstay of the Lake Michigan Sandy Dog takeout stand at 2437 W. Sherman Blvd. The stand that opened last July to serve beach-goers headed to Pere Marquette offers other treats, such as chili dogs, walking tacos and caramel corn.

