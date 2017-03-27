New Executive Director of Center for Women in Transition
The board of directors of the Center is proud to announce the appointment of Beth Larsen. According to a press release, Larsen began her work in the field of domestic and sexual violence more than 19 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scagel place
|Mar 18
|Auld Skool
|1
|BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools
|Jan '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|32
|Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC