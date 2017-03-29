Judge wona t stop new medical center ...

Judge wona t stop new medical center near Grand Haven

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: WOODTV.com

A judge has tossed out a lawsuit that aimed to stop the construction of a new medical facility just south of Grand Haven. According to court documents filed Wednesday, 20th Circuit Court Judge Jon Van Allsburg ruled that North Ottawa Community Hospital, which filed the lawsuit, did not have standing to object to the new facility and that the court did not have jurisdiction over the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scagel place Mar 18 Auld Skool 1
News BH Leaders Call For Action To Save Local Schools Jan '17 marvinlzinn 1
News Park Twp. Man Sentenced in Drive-By Shooting Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
Grand Haven doesnt like black people (Oct '12) Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 32
News Wallet Snatchers in Downtown Holland SoughtHOLL... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Teen charged in shooting of driver in Muskegon ... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Open Streets Detroit to turn Michigan Avenue, V... (Oct '16) Oct '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
See all Grand Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Haven Forum Now

Grand Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Grand Haven, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,025 • Total comments across all topics: 279,982,640

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC