Judge wona t stop new medical center near Grand Haven
A judge has tossed out a lawsuit that aimed to stop the construction of a new medical facility just south of Grand Haven. According to court documents filed Wednesday, 20th Circuit Court Judge Jon Van Allsburg ruled that North Ottawa Community Hospital, which filed the lawsuit, did not have standing to object to the new facility and that the court did not have jurisdiction over the case.
