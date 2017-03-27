Illustrator Aaron Zenz comes home to celebrate reading month in Jackson
Those were the questions Jackson native Aaron Zenz, author or illustrator of more than 30 children's books, asked his audience Thursday, March 16, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in downtown Jackson. Those audience members, children and adults alike, came to see Zenz as part of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Jackson County's celebration of March is Reading Month.
