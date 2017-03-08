Huizenga Grand Haven Town Hall Packed Grand Haven, Mi (WHTC) -...
Congressman Bill Huizenga was greeted by a standing room only crowd of over 900 at Tuesday's town hall in Grand Haven. Everything from healthcare, proposed cuts to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to Planned Parenthood was discussed.
