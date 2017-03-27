Hearthstone head chef, manager to open Grand Haven gastropub

Paisley Pig owners Josh Sandberg and Katie Sandberg both are longtime employees of the Hearthstone Bistro in Muskegon Heights. They will say their goodbyes to the restaurant and its staff on April 2. After many years at the bistro, the Sandbergs are ready to pursue their own dreams and put their personal touches on a new restaurant, Josh Sandberg said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.