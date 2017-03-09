Grand River no contact advisory lifted in Ottawa Co.
Ottawa County's health department says a no body contact advisory for the Grand River has been lifted following an estimated sanitary sewage spill of nearly 2 million gallons. The order was lifted Thursday, 10 days after a diver identified the leak in an underground pipe that carries from Spring Lake Township, Spring Lake and Ferrysburg to the wastewater treatment plant in Grand Haven.
