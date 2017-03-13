Grand Haven puts a hold on deer cull for now
City Council voted 3-2 to not complete a cull this month and instead reapply for a permit from the state to kill up to 30 deer during hunting season this fall. This resolution stems from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources allowing the city to kill up to 20 deer by March 31, which some council members said was too late in the year.
